    ContinentContro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.76 crore, down 26.96% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 01:27 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Continental Controls are:Net Sales at Rs 1.76 crore in December 2022 down 26.96% from Rs. 2.41 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2022 down 62.31% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2022 down 266.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.ContinentContro shares closed at 5.24 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -2.60% returns over the last 6 months and -19.01% over the last 12 months.
    Continental Controls
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.761.302.41
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.761.302.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.320.812.18
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.000.00-0.60
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.110.130.14
    Depreciation0.210.210.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.450.550.65
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.34-0.41-0.19
    Other Income0.030.000.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.31-0.41-0.16
    Interest0.130.130.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.44-0.54-0.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.44-0.54-0.27
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.44-0.54-0.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.44-0.54-0.27
    Equity Share Capital6.156.156.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.71-0.88-0.44
    Diluted EPS-0.71-0.88-0.44
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.71-0.88-0.44
    Diluted EPS-0.71-0.88-0.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

