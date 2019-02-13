ContinentContro Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.67 crore, up 25.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.67 crore in December 2018 up 25.84% from Rs. 1.33 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2018 up 116.86% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2018 up 312.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2017.

ContinentContro EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2017.

ContinentContro shares closed at 2.61 on February 11, 2019 (BSE) and has given 12.02% returns over the last 6 months and -37.86% over the last 12 months.