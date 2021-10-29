Continental Sec Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, up 2.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in September 2021 up 2.67% from Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2021 up 24.91% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2021 up 28.57% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2020.

Continental Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 0.32 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.25 in September 2020.

Continental Sec shares closed at 17.30 on October 28, 2021 (BSE) and has given 71.29% returns over the last 12 months.