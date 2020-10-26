Continental Sec Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, up 77.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in September 2020 up 77.37% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2020 up 103.4% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2020 up 100% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2019.

Continental Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 0.25 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.16 in September 2019.

Continental Sec shares closed at 10.15 on October 19, 2020 (BSE)