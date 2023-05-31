Continental Sec Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore, up 25.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore in March 2023 up 25.31% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2023 up 3.13% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2023 up 9.52% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022.

Continental Sec EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.35 in March 2022.

Continental Sec shares closed at 8.61 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.11% returns over the last 6 months and 59.44% over the last 12 months.