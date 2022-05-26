Continental Sec Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore, up 16.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore in March 2022 up 16.09% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022 up 47.59% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022 up 40% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2021.

Continental Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 0.35 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.24 in March 2021.

Continental Sec shares closed at 27.00 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 40.99% returns over the last 6 months and 40.26% over the last 12 months.