Continental Sec Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore, up 30.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.37 crore in June 2023 up 30.41% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2023 up 8.68% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2023 up 9.09% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2022.

Continental Sec EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.37 in June 2022.

Continental Sec shares closed at 6.29 on July 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -29.72% returns over the last 6 months and 20.96% over the last 12 months.