Continental Sec Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore, up 16.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore in June 2022 up 16.09% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022 up 35.43% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2022 up 37.5% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2021.

Continental Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 0.37 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.28 in June 2021.

Continental Sec shares closed at 26.55 on July 29, 2022 (BSE) and has given -34.12% returns over the last 6 months and 29.51% over the last 12 months.