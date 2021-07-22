Continental Sec Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, up 62.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in June 2021 up 62.15% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2021 up 148.2% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2021 up 166.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2020.

Continental Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 0.28 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.15 in June 2020.

Continental Sec shares closed at 21.50 on July 20, 2021 (BSE) and has given 48.28% returns over the last 6 months and 102.83% over the last 12 months.