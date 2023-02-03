Continental Sec Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore, up 13.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore in December 2022 up 13.18% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 up 7.83% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2022 up 10% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.

Continental Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 0.37 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.33 in December 2021.

