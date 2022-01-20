Continental Sec Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore, up 31.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.27 crore in December 2021 up 31.83% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021 up 78.15% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021 up 81.82% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2020.

Continental Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 0.33 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.19 in December 2020.

Continental Sec shares closed at 28.80 on January 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given 40.15% returns over the last 6 months and 102.11% over the last 12 months.