Continental Sec Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, up 59.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in December 2020 up 59.97% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2020 up 44.13% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2020 up 57.14% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2019.

Continental Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 0.19 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.17 in December 2019.

Continental Sec shares closed at 13.10 on January 12, 2021 (BSE) and has given 23.35% returns over the last 6 months and 46.86% over the last 12 months.