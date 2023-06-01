Continent Petro Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 26.32 crore, down 7.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.32 crore in March 2023 down 7.14% from Rs. 28.34 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.77 crore in March 2023 up 90.64% from Rs. 0.93 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.16 crore in March 2023 up 182.14% from Rs. 1.12 crore in March 2022.

Continent Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 3.59 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.67 in March 2022.

Continent Petro shares closed at 46.86 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.35% returns over the last 6 months and 10.91% over the last 12 months.