    Continent Petro Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 26.32 crore, down 7.14% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 10:41 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Continental Petroleums are:

    Net Sales at Rs 26.32 crore in March 2023 down 7.14% from Rs. 28.34 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.77 crore in March 2023 up 90.64% from Rs. 0.93 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.16 crore in March 2023 up 182.14% from Rs. 1.12 crore in March 2022.

    Continent Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 3.59 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.67 in March 2022.

    Continent Petro shares closed at 46.86 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.35% returns over the last 6 months and 10.91% over the last 12 months.

    Continental Petroleums
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations26.3216.0128.34
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations26.3216.0128.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials22.3116.7326.49
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.04-0.400.25
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.190.120.02
    Depreciation0.400.110.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.700.131.64
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.68-0.68-0.28
    Other Income1.081.851.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.761.160.90
    Interest0.320.410.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.440.760.38
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.440.760.38
    Tax0.670.21-0.54
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.770.540.93
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.770.540.93
    Equity Share Capital2.782.782.78
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.590.971.67
    Diluted EPS3.590.971.67
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.590.971.67
    Diluted EPS3.590.971.67
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

