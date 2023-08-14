Continent Petro Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.07 crore, down 59.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.07 crore in June 2023 down 59.9% from Rs. 30.11 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2023 down 71.09% from Rs. 1.14 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.28 crore in June 2023 down 34.69% from Rs. 1.96 crore in June 2022.

Continent Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.59 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.05 in June 2022.

Continent Petro shares closed at 55.25 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 17.30% returns over the last 6 months and 25.57% over the last 12 months.