Continent Petro Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 16.45 crore, up 32.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.45 crore in June 2019 up 32.64% from Rs. 12.40 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2019 up 82.15% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.63 crore in June 2019 up 16.67% from Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2018.

Continent Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 0.94 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.51 in June 2018.

Continent Petro shares closed at 19.05 on July 31, 2019 (BSE)