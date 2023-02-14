Continent Petro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.01 crore, down 45.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.01 crore in December 2022 down 45.84% from Rs. 29.55 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2022 down 35.61% from Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.27 crore in December 2022 down 24.4% from Rs. 1.68 crore in December 2021.

Continent Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.97 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.71 in December 2021.

Continent Petro shares closed at 44.90 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 2.05% returns over the last 6 months and -6.46% over the last 12 months.