Continent Chem Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore, up 195.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore in September 2021 up 195.54% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021 up 165.44% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021 up 175% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2020.

Continent Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 0.32 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.12 in September 2020.

Continent Chem shares closed at 376.50 on October 25, 2021 (BSE)