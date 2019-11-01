Continent Chem Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 30.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in September 2019 down 30.66% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2019 up 83.4% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2019 up 75% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2018.

Continent Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 0.43 in September 2019 from Rs. 0.27 in September 2018.

Continent Chem shares closed at 10.73 on October 15, 2019 (BSE)