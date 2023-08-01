Continent Chem Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore, up 57.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.21 crore in June 2023 up 57.25% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2023 up 35.76% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2023 up 100% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022.

Continent Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 0.48 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.35 in June 2022.

Continent Chem shares closed at 61.96 on July 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -22.55% returns over the last 6 months and -35.49% over the last 12 months.