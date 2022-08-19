Continent Chem Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, up 14.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in June 2022 up 14.6% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022 up 141.52% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2022 up 80% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021.

Continent Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 0.35 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.15 in June 2021.

Continent Chem shares closed at 101.70 on August 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given -38.70% returns over the last 6 months and 0.00% over the last 12 months.