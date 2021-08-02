Continent Chem Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, up 143.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in June 2021 up 143.27% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2021 up 175% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021 down 0% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2020.

Continent Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 0.15 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.05 in June 2020.

Continent Chem shares closed at 54.20 on July 30, 2021 (BSE) and has given 285.49% returns over the last 6 months and 185.26% over the last 12 months.