    Continent Chem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, down 5.83% Y-o-Y

    February 05, 2023 / 09:48 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Continental Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in December 2022 down 5.83% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 up 218.2% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2022 up 216.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

    Continental Chemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.180.120.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.180.120.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.140.130.12
    Depreciation0.010.010.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.060.080.17
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.03-0.10-0.11
    Other Income0.210.200.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.180.100.04
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.180.100.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.180.100.04
    Tax0.030.03-0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.150.070.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.150.070.05
    Equity Share Capital2.252.252.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.660.310.21
    Diluted EPS0.660.310.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.660.310.21
    Diluted EPS0.660.310.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
