Continent Chem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, down 5.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in December 2022 down 5.83% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2022 up 218.2% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2022 up 216.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

Continent Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 0.66 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.21 in December 2021.

