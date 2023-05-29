Contil India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.70 crore, up 0.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.70 crore in March 2023 up 0.85% from Rs. 4.66 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 up 173.4% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2023 down 25% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022.

Contil India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.16 in March 2022.

Contil India shares closed at 81.00 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 6.72% returns over the last 6 months and 65.31% over the last 12 months.