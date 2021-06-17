Contil India Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.87 crore, up 170.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.87 crore in March 2021 up 170.72% from Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2021 up 453.62% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2021 up 231.25% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2020.

Contil India EPS has increased to Rs. 1.11 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.02 in March 2020.

Contil India shares closed at 10.11 on June 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given -18.80% returns over the last 6 months and 63.06% over the last 12 months.