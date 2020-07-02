Contil India Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.43 crore, down 29.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.43 crore in March 2020 down 29.4% from Rs. 2.02 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2020 down 47.41% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2020 down 23.81% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2019.

Contil India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.38 in March 2019.

Contil India shares closed at 6.50 on July 01, 2020 (BSE)