Contil India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.72 crore, up 24.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.72 crore in June 2023 up 24.05% from Rs. 4.61 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2023 down 39.06% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2023 down 35.71% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2022.

Contil India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.40 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.65 in June 2022.

Contil India shares closed at 89.50 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given 25.00% returns over the last 6 months and 85.11% over the last 12 months.