Contil India Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.61 crore, up 53.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.61 crore in June 2022 up 53.23% from Rs. 3.01 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2022 down 2.62% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2022 up 33.33% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2021.

Contil India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.65 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.67 in June 2021.

Contil India shares closed at 47.55 on July 29, 2022 (BSE) and has given -13.39% returns over the last 6 months and 133.66% over the last 12 months.