Contil India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.19 crore, up 10.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.19 crore in December 2022 up 10.97% from Rs. 4.67 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2022 up 2.95% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2022 up 39.13% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021.

Contil India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.73 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.71 in December 2021.

