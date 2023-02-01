English
    Contil India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.19 crore, up 10.97% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Contil India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.19 crore in December 2022 up 10.97% from Rs. 4.67 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2022 up 2.95% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2022 up 39.13% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021.

    Contil India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.195.184.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.195.184.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.094.373.61
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.080.000.22
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.080.050.06
    Depreciation0.010.010.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.670.540.71
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.250.230.07
    Other Income0.060.010.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.310.230.23
    Interest0.010.010.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.310.220.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.310.220.22
    Tax0.080.06--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.230.160.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.230.160.22
    Equity Share Capital3.093.093.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.730.520.71
    Diluted EPS0.730.520.71
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.730.520.71
    Diluted EPS0.730.520.71
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited