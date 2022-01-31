Contil India Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.67 crore, up 23.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.67 crore in December 2021 up 23.27% from Rs. 3.79 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021 up 62.89% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021 up 53.33% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2020.

Contil India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.71 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.44 in December 2020.

Contil India shares closed at 55.00 on January 28, 2022 (BSE) and has given 170.27% returns over the last 6 months and 404.59% over the last 12 months.