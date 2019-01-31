Contil India Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.92 crore, up 1677.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.92 crore in December 2018 up 1677.62% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2018 up 92.82% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2018 up 100% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2017.

Contil India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.17 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.09 in December 2017.

Contil India shares closed at 5.80 on January 21, 2019 (BSE)