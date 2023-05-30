Contech Soft Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.77 crore, down 10.19% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Contech Software are:Net Sales at Rs 0.77 crore in March 2023 down 10.19% from Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2023 down 65.08% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2023 down 70.59% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2022.
Contech Soft EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.13 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.36 in March 2022.
|Contech Soft shares closed at 8.70 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.07% returns over the last 6 months and 97.73% over the last 12 months.
|Contech Software
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.77
|3.31
|0.85
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.77
|3.31
|0.85
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.54
|3.19
|0.11
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.10
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.04
|0.04
|0.07
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.00
|0.13
|0.35
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.28
|-0.07
|0.32
|Other Income
|-0.19
|0.19
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.10
|0.12
|0.34
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.10
|0.12
|0.34
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.10
|0.12
|0.34
|Tax
|0.02
|0.03
|0.13
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.07
|0.09
|0.21
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.07
|0.09
|0.21
|Equity Share Capital
|5.50
|5.50
|5.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.13
|0.15
|0.36
|Diluted EPS
|0.13
|0.15
|0.36
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.13
|0.15
|0.36
|Diluted EPS
|0.13
|0.15
|0.36
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited