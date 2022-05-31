Contech Soft Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.85 crore, down 63.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.85 crore in March 2022 down 63.06% from Rs. 2.31 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022 up 199.02% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2022 up 217.24% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2021.

Contech Soft EPS has increased to Rs. 0.36 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.39 in March 2021.

Contech Soft shares closed at 4.27 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)