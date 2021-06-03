Contech Soft Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.31 crore, down 12.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.31 crore in March 2021 down 12.74% from Rs. 2.65 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2021 down 77.02% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2021 down 81.25% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2020.

Contech Soft shares closed at 6.05 on June 02, 2021 (BSE)