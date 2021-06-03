Contech Soft Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.31 crore, down 12.74% Y-o-Y
June 03, 2021 / 09:05 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Contech Software are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.31 crore in March 2021 down 12.74% from Rs. 2.65 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2021 down 77.02% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2021 down 81.25% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2020.
Contech Soft shares closed at 6.05 on June 02, 2021 (BSE)
|Contech Software
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.31
|2.28
|2.65
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.31
|2.28
|2.65
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.20
|2.14
|2.54
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.13
|-0.26
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.06
|0.04
|0.07
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.47
|0.12
|0.20
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.29
|0.24
|-0.16
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.29
|0.24
|-0.16
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.29
|0.24
|-0.16
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.29
|0.24
|-0.16
|Tax
|-0.07
|0.07
|-0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.21
|0.18
|-0.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.21
|0.18
|-0.12
|Equity Share Capital
|5.50
|5.50
|5.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.39
|0.32
|-0.26
|Diluted EPS
|-0.39
|0.32
|-0.26
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.39
|0.32
|-0.26
|Diluted EPS
|-0.39
|0.32
|-0.26
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited