Contech Soft Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 11.15 crore, down 71.43% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Contech Software are:
Net Sales at Rs 11.15 crore in March 2019 down 71.43% from Rs. 39.03 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2019 down 27.31% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2019 down 1400% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2018.
Contech Soft shares closed at 1.21 on May 22, 2019 (BSE)
|
|Contech Software
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.15
|11.43
|39.03
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11.15
|11.43
|39.03
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|9.80
|11.41
|38.78
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.31
|-0.41
|-0.03
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.07
|0.06
|0.07
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.14
|0.28
|0.22
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.16
|0.09
|-0.01
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.02
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.15
|0.11
|-0.01
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.15
|0.11
|-0.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.15
|0.11
|-0.01
|Tax
|-0.04
|0.03
|0.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.11
|0.08
|-0.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.11
|0.08
|-0.09
|Equity Share Capital
|5.50
|5.50
|5.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.21
|0.15
|-0.16
|Diluted EPS
|-0.21
|0.15
|-0.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.21
|0.15
|-0.16
|Diluted EPS
|-0.21
|0.15
|-0.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited