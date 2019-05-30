Contech Soft Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 11.15 crore, down 71.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.15 crore in March 2019 down 71.43% from Rs. 39.03 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2019 down 27.31% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2019 down 1400% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2018.

Contech Soft shares closed at 1.21 on May 22, 2019 (BSE)