Contech Soft Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.78 crore, down 6.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.78 crore in June 2023 down 6.21% from Rs. 2.97 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2023 up 430.45% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2023 up 342.86% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

Contech Soft EPS has increased to Rs. 0.42 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.08 in June 2022.

Contech Soft shares closed at 7.88 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.25% returns over the last 6 months and 38.73% over the last 12 months.