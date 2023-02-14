Contech Soft Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.31 crore, up 323.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.31 crore in December 2022 up 323.51% from Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 56.85% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2022 down 51.85% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2021.