Contech Soft Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.31 crore, up 323.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.31 crore in December 2022 up 323.51% from Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 56.85% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2022 down 51.85% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2021.

Contech Soft EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.41 in December 2021.

Contech Soft shares closed at 8.10 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 42.61% returns over the last 6 months and 39.18% over the last 12 months.