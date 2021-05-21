MARKET NEWS

Container Corporation Q4 net profit dives 92% to Rs 24.97 crore

For the full fiscal 2020-21, the company's consolidated profit rose 23 percent to Rs 500.61 crore as against Rs 405.70 crore in 2019-20.

PTI
May 21, 2021 / 09:29 PM IST
 
 
State-owned Container Corporation of India (Concor) on Friday reported a 92 percent dip in consolidated net profit to Rs 24.97 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021. The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 316.56 crore in the year-ago period, the multi-modal logistics company said in a regulatory filing.

The total income during the January-March period of 2020-21 rose to Rs 2,029.91 crore from Rs 1,659 crore a year ago. Its expenses stood at Rs 1,911 crore as compared to Rs 1,257.63 crore earlier.

For the full fiscal 2020-21, the company's consolidated profit rose 23 percent to Rs 500.61 crore as against Rs 405.70 crore in 2019-20. The company also reported a 23.5 percent rise in consolidated revenues for the March quarter at Rs 1,956.69 crore.

Besides providing inland transport by rail for containers, Concor is also into the management of ports, air cargo complexes and establishing cold chain.
PTI
TAGS: #Container Corporation of India #Results
first published: May 21, 2021 09:26 pm

