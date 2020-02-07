App
Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2020 09:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Container Corporation Q3 consolidated net profit falls 35% to Rs 179 crore

Total expenses during the quarter were at Rs 1,311.22 crore as compared to Rs 1,366.24 crore in October-December quarter of the preceding financial year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
State-owned Container Corporation of India Ltd (CONCOR) on Friday reported a 34.92 per cent dip in its consolidated net profit to Rs 179.34 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 275.60 crore during the corresponding quarter a year ago, the multi-modal logistics company said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

Its total income during the October-December quarter of the current fiscal dipped to Rs 1,610.34 crore, from Rs 1,739.79 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses during the quarter were at Rs 1,311.22 crore as compared to Rs 1,366.24 crore in October-December quarter of the preceding financial year.

Besides providing inland transport by rail for containers, Container Corporation of India is also into management of ports, air cargo complexes and establishing cold chain.

The government in November last year had approved a 30.9 per cent stake sale in CONCOR.

First Published on Feb 7, 2020 09:40 pm

tags #Business #Container Corporation of India Ltd #Results

