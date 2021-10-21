Container Corporation Q2 net profit jumps over 41% to 248 crore

Representative image

State-owned Container Corporation of India on Thursday reported a 41.25 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 248.29 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 175.77 crore in the year-ago period, the multi-modal logistics company said in a regulatory filing.

The total income in July-September FY22 increased to Rs 1,900 crore, from Rs 1,573 .97 crore a year ago. Its expenses stood at Rs 1,564.90 crore compared to Rs 1,339 crore.

Besides providing inland transport by rail for containers, Concor is also into port management, air cargo complexes and establishing cold chains.