Container Corporation Q2 net profit jumps over 41% to 248 crore

The total income in July-September FY22 increased to Rs 1,900 crore, from Rs 1,573 .97 crore a year ago.

PTI
October 21, 2021 / 10:47 PM IST
Representative image

State-owned Container Corporation of India on Thursday reported a 41.25 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 248.29 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 175.77 crore in the year-ago period, the multi-modal logistics company said in a regulatory filing.

The total income in July-September FY22 increased to Rs 1,900 crore, from Rs 1,573 .97 crore a year ago. Its expenses stood at Rs 1,564.90 crore compared to Rs 1,339 crore.

ALSO READ: Asian Paints Q2 profit falls 29% to Rs 605.2 crore on steep decline in operating income

Besides providing inland transport by rail for containers, Concor is also into port management, air cargo complexes and establishing cold chains.
first published: Oct 21, 2021 10:47 pm

