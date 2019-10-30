App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2019 09:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Container Corporation Q2 consolidated net loss at Rs 333 crore

Total income during the July-September quarter of the current fiscal dipped marginally to Rs 1,800.45 crore from Rs 1,897.92 crore in the year-ago period.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-run Container Corporation of India Ltd (CONCOR) on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 332.71 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 333.44 crore during the same quarter a year ago, the multi-modal logistics company said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

Total income during the July-September quarter of the current fiscal dipped marginally to Rs 1,800.45 crore from Rs 1,897.92 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses during the quarter were at Rs 1,469.78 crore as compared to Rs 1,444.34 crore in July-September quarter of the preceding fiscal.

Close
Besides providing inland transport by rail for containers, Container Corporation of India is also into management of ports, air cargo complexes and establishing cold chain.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Oct 30, 2019 09:25 pm

tags #Container Corporation of India Ltd #Results

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.