Container Corporation Q2 consolidated net loss at Rs 333 crore

State-run Container Corporation of India Ltd (CONCOR) on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 332.71 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 333.44 crore during the same quarter a year ago, the multi-modal logistics company said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

Total income during the July-September quarter of the current fiscal dipped marginally to Rs 1,800.45 crore from Rs 1,897.92 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses during the quarter were at Rs 1,469.78 crore as compared to Rs 1,444.34 crore in July-September quarter of the preceding fiscal.