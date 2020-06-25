App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2020 10:46 PM IST

Container Corporation of India Q4 net profit falls 11% to Rs 318 crore

The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 355.91 crore during the corresponding quarter a year ago, the multi-modal logistics company said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

PTI
 
 
State-owned Container Corporation of India Ltd (Concor) on Thursday reported a 10.78 percent dip in consolidated net profit to Rs 317.51 crore for the quarter ended March 2020.

Total income during the January-March period of 2019-20 dipped to Rs 1,659.28 crore, from Rs 1,977.68 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses stood at Rs 1,257.63 crore as compared to Rs 1,499.74 crore earlier.

For the full fiscal 2019-20, the company saw its consolidated profit decline 66.73 percent to Rs 406.65 crore as against Rs 1,222.34 crore in 2018-19.

Besides providing inland transport by rail for containers, Concor is also into management of ports, air cargo complexes and establishing cold chain.

First Published on Jun 25, 2020 10:40 pm

#Business #Container Corporation of India #Results

