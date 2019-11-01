Container Corp Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,738.65 crore, down 4.59% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Container Corporation of India are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,738.65 crore in September 2019 down 4.59% from Rs. 1,822.28 crore in September 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 322.02 crore in September 2019 down 195.83% from Rs. 336.05 crore in September 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 489.16 crore in September 2019 down 14.69% from Rs. 573.40 crore in September 2018.
Container Corp shares closed at 588.35 on October 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given 19.29% returns over the last 6 months and 16.05% over the last 12 months.
|Container Corporation of India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'19
|Jun'19
|Sep'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,738.65
|1,638.93
|1,822.28
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,738.65
|1,638.93
|1,822.28
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|82.92
|80.57
|80.17
|Depreciation
|127.83
|125.33
|104.77
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,230.23
|1,155.09
|1,237.94
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|297.67
|277.94
|399.40
|Other Income
|63.66
|58.26
|69.23
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|361.33
|336.20
|468.63
|Interest
|8.12
|11.23
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|353.21
|324.97
|468.61
|Exceptional Items
|-861.05
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-507.84
|324.97
|468.61
|Tax
|-185.82
|97.14
|132.56
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-322.02
|227.83
|336.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-322.02
|227.83
|336.05
|Equity Share Capital
|304.65
|304.65
|243.72
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.29
|3.74
|6.89
|Diluted EPS
|-5.29
|3.74
|6.89
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.29
|3.74
|6.89
|Diluted EPS
|-5.29
|3.74
|6.89
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
