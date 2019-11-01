Container Corp Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,738.65 crore, down 4.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,738.65 crore in September 2019 down 4.59% from Rs. 1,822.28 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 322.02 crore in September 2019 down 195.83% from Rs. 336.05 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 489.16 crore in September 2019 down 14.69% from Rs. 573.40 crore in September 2018.

Container Corp shares closed at 588.35 on October 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given 19.29% returns over the last 6 months and 16.05% over the last 12 months.