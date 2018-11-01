Container Corp Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,822.28 crore, up 27.42% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 1,822.28 crore in September 2018 up 27.42% from Rs. 1,430.18 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 336.05 crore in September 2018 up 50.74% from Rs. 222.94 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 573.40 crore in September 2018 up 51.93% from Rs. 377.42 crore in September 2017.

Container Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.89 in September 2018 from Rs. 9.15 in September 2017.

Container Corp shares closed at 633.75 on October 31, 2018 (NSE) and has given -2.79% returns over the last 6 months and -8.31% over the last 12 months.