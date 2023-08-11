English
    Container Corp Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,919.34 crore, down 2.98% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 02:04 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Container Corporation of India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,919.34 crore in June 2023 down 2.98% from Rs. 1,978.30 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 244.12 crore in June 2023 down 16.2% from Rs. 291.31 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 473.07 crore in June 2023 down 11.61% from Rs. 535.23 crore in June 2022.

    Container Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.78 in June 2022.

    Container Corp shares closed at 696.55 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.29% returns over the last 6 months and 0.88% over the last 12 months.

    Container Corporation of India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,919.342,165.991,978.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,919.342,165.991,978.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost105.94124.09103.35
    Depreciation137.75153.11131.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,421.801,597.181,402.62
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax253.85291.61341.09
    Other Income81.4795.5162.90
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax335.32387.12403.99
    Interest14.1314.5613.91
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax321.19372.56390.08
    Exceptional Items---1.25--
    P/L Before Tax321.19371.31390.08
    Tax77.0792.8498.77
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities244.12278.47291.31
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period244.12278.47291.31
    Equity Share Capital304.65304.65304.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.014.574.78
    Diluted EPS4.014.574.78
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.014.574.78
    Diluted EPS4.014.574.78
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 01:44 pm

