Container Corp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,988.43 crore, up 3.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,988.43 crore in December 2022 up 3.57% from Rs. 1,919.98 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 296.50 crore in December 2022 up 3.48% from Rs. 286.53 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 539.99 crore in December 2022 up 4.07% from Rs. 518.85 crore in December 2021.