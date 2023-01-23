 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Container Corp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,988.43 crore, up 3.57% Y-o-Y

Jan 23, 2023 / 07:30 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Container Corporation of India are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,988.43 crore in December 2022 up 3.57% from Rs. 1,919.98 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 296.50 crore in December 2022 up 3.48% from Rs. 286.53 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 539.99 crore in December 2022 up 4.07% from Rs. 518.85 crore in December 2021.

Container Corporation of India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,988.43 1,970.68 1,919.98
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,988.43 1,970.68 1,919.98
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 107.67 92.25 96.15
Depreciation 135.65 134.09 132.43
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,454.40 1,379.78 1,368.20
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 290.71 364.56 323.20
Other Income 113.63 51.98 63.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 404.34 416.54 386.42
Interest 14.21 14.33 13.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 390.13 402.21 373.26
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 390.13 402.21 373.26
Tax 93.63 99.41 86.73
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 296.50 302.80 286.53
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 296.50 302.80 286.53
Equity Share Capital 304.65 304.65 304.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.87 4.97 4.70
Diluted EPS 4.87 4.97 4.70
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.87 4.97 4.70
Diluted EPS 4.87 4.97 4.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited