    Container Corp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,988.43 crore, up 3.57% Y-o-Y

    January 23, 2023 / 07:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Container Corporation of India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,988.43 crore in December 2022 up 3.57% from Rs. 1,919.98 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 296.50 crore in December 2022 up 3.48% from Rs. 286.53 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 539.99 crore in December 2022 up 4.07% from Rs. 518.85 crore in December 2021.

    Container Corporation of India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,988.431,970.681,919.98
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,988.431,970.681,919.98
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost107.6792.2596.15
    Depreciation135.65134.09132.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,454.401,379.781,368.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax290.71364.56323.20
    Other Income113.6351.9863.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax404.34416.54386.42
    Interest14.2114.3313.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax390.13402.21373.26
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax390.13402.21373.26
    Tax93.6399.4186.73
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities296.50302.80286.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period296.50302.80286.53
    Equity Share Capital304.65304.65304.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.874.974.70
    Diluted EPS4.874.974.70
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.874.974.70
    Diluted EPS4.874.974.70
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
