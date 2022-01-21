Container Corp Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,919.98 crore, up 9.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,919.98 crore in December 2021 up 9.47% from Rs. 1,753.83 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 286.53 crore in December 2021 up 20.44% from Rs. 237.90 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 518.85 crore in December 2021 up 14.27% from Rs. 454.05 crore in December 2020.

Container Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 4.70 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.90 in December 2020.

Container Corp shares closed at 660.45 on January 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.59% returns over the last 6 months and 51.22% over the last 12 months.