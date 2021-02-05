Container Corp Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,753.83 crore, up 14.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,753.83 crore in December 2020 up 14.81% from Rs. 1,527.58 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 237.90 crore in December 2020 up 35.56% from Rs. 175.49 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 454.05 crore in December 2020 up 4.54% from Rs. 434.34 crore in December 2019.

Container Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 3.90 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.88 in December 2019.

Container Corp shares closed at 478.45 on February 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given 5.04% returns over the last 6 months and -15.49% over the last 12 months.