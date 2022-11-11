 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Container Corp Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,986.34 crore, up 8.12% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 11:59 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Container Corporation of India are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,986.34 crore in September 2022 up 8.12% from Rs. 1,837.20 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 303.47 crore in September 2022 up 19.61% from Rs. 253.72 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 550.16 crore in September 2022 up 11.16% from Rs. 494.94 crore in September 2021.

Container Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 4.99 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.16 in September 2021.

Container Corp shares closed at 803.30 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 31.32% returns over the last 6 months and 14.02% over the last 12 months.

Container Corporation of India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,986.34 1,993.99 1,837.20
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,986.34 1,993.99 1,837.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 93.00 104.25 100.39
Depreciation 138.55 137.29 143.95
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,387.78 1,410.99 1,304.95
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 367.01 341.46 287.91
Other Income 44.60 68.51 63.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 411.61 409.97 350.99
Interest 15.94 15.49 15.61
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 395.67 394.48 335.38
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 395.67 394.48 335.38
Tax 99.81 100.45 87.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 295.86 294.03 248.29
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 295.86 294.03 248.29
Minority Interest -0.33 0.25 0.51
Share Of P/L Of Associates 7.94 2.80 4.92
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 303.47 297.08 253.72
Equity Share Capital 304.65 304.65 304.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.99 4.87 4.16
Diluted EPS 4.99 4.87 4.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.99 4.87 4.16
Diluted EPS 4.99 4.87 4.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Nov 11, 2022 11:50 am
