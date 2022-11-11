Container Corp Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,986.34 crore, up 8.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,986.34 crore in September 2022 up 8.12% from Rs. 1,837.20 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 303.47 crore in September 2022 up 19.61% from Rs. 253.72 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 550.16 crore in September 2022 up 11.16% from Rs. 494.94 crore in September 2021.

Container Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 4.99 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.16 in September 2021.

Container Corp shares closed at 803.30 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 31.32% returns over the last 6 months and 14.02% over the last 12 months.